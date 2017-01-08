ACC can’t tell if Grayson Allen tried to trip someone -- again

Just two games back from a one-game suspension for tripping an opponent, Grayson Allen and his feet are again in question.
After Duke’s 93-82 win over Boston College Saturday, the ACC in a statement said “there is nothing conclusive that can be determined” as to whether Allan intentionally connected with Eagles player using his leg or foot, according to ESPN. Allen extended his leg on screener Connar Tava in the first half when Duke was leading by 20.
There wasn’t a call on the play, and Allen was accused on social media for trying to trip another player.
Allen missed the ACC opener against Virginia Tech while serving an indefinite suspension. The team’s third-leading scorer returned Wednesday against Georgia Tech, without his captain title, which would stripped due to his tripping Elon’s Steven Santa Ana in the nonconference finale.
In the BC win, Allen handed out a career-high 11 assists as the starting point guard. He finished with 12 points, five rebounds and three steals in a game-high 37 minutes.
Coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is on a leave of absence recovering from lower-back surgery, said he wanted to reinstate Allen before his surgery to see what appeared to be the final starting lineup, which included Allen and freshman Harry Giles. But Amile Jefferson sustained a right foot injury against Boston College that could alter the starting lineup again.
Associate head coach Jeff Capel, who is filling in for Krzyzewski who’s expected to be out for up to four weeks, said Duke wasn’t sure of the extent of Jefferson’s injury. The fifth-year forward came off the floor in the first half and appeared uncomfortable but not in pain. He limped to the team huddle late in the second to share words with the other guys and sat back down.
Jefferson and Luke Kennard are the only Blue Devils to start in every game. Allen has started in every game he’s played in; he averages 15.6 points and 4.3 assists a game.
Jessika Morgan: 919-829-4538, @JessikaMorgan
Comments