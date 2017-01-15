Amid boos from Louisville fans, Allen delivers points, rebounds

1:22 Krzyzewski on when to retire: 'I'll know' Pause

1:32 Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel fills in for Coach K in 2016

1:36 Krzyzewski talks about Duke's lack of cohesion against Hokies

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

1:44 Coach K: Grayson Allen suspended indefinitely

2:00 Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen

0:50 Duke's Capel: 'We got beat by a very, very good basketball team'

1:22 UNC's Theo Pinson on his big dunk

1:10 No Snow Days (for runners)