Duke’s Jeff Capel learned from his father’s toughness

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player Pause

2:00 Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen

1:32 Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel fills in for Coach K in 2016

1:36 Krzyzewski talks about Duke's lack of cohesion against Hokies

1:44 Coach K: Grayson Allen suspended indefinitely

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

1:05 Versatile chef Andrea Reusing speaks about her latest venture, The Durham

3:50 NC State's Dennis Smith on the Wolfpack's upset win over Duke

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television