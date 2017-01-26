ESPN: Coach K punishes players after loss to NC State

A frustrated Mike Krzyzewski held a meeting with Duke players at his home Tuesday, according to ESPN.
The Hall of Fame coach, recovering from back surgery, banned the players from the locker room and forbade them from wearing Duke paraphernalia, ESPN reported.
A Duke spokesperson would not comment on the meeting, which was reportedly followed by a players-only session.
Capel on ESPN report: “Really can’t speak on it. Disappointing when stuff that’s supposed to stay in the locker room gets out.”— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) January 26, 2017
The Blue Devils fell to 3-4 in the ACC after its first home loss to N.C. State since 1995 on Monday, 84-82. Acting head coach Jeff Capel is 2-3 since taking over for Krzyzewski on Jan. 6.
ESPN reported this tactic has been used before and that Krzyzewski wasn’t happy after Monday’s setback.
