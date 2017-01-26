Duke Now

January 26, 2017 4:19 PM

ESPN: Coach K punishes players after loss to NC State

By Jessika Morgan

jmorgan@newsobserver.com

A frustrated Mike Krzyzewski held a meeting with Duke players at his home Tuesday, according to ESPN.

The Hall of Fame coach, recovering from back surgery, banned the players from the locker room and forbade them from wearing Duke paraphernalia, ESPN reported.

A Duke spokesperson would not comment on the meeting, which was reportedly followed by a players-only session.

The Blue Devils fell to 3-4 in the ACC after its first home loss to N.C. State since 1995 on Monday, 84-82. Acting head coach Jeff Capel is 2-3 since taking over for Krzyzewski on Jan. 6.

ESPN reported this tactic has been used before and that Krzyzewski wasn’t happy after Monday’s setback.

Duke's Jeff Capel cites play of State's Dennis Smith, Jr. as the Wolfpack upsets the Blue Devils 84-82.

Pack hasn't won a game in Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995 and did it behind a 32 point night by freshman Smith.

Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Jessika Morgan: 919-829-4538, @JessikaMorgan

