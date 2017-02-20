Duke’s Grayson Allen feels good, not great

0:38 Duke's Jefferson on final stretch of college career Pause

5:56 Duke's Jeff Capel talks about coaching without Krzyzewski on the bench

2:23 Coach John Calipari goes on rant about firing of NC State's Mark Gottfried

0:53 'Hamilton' coming to DPAC in 2018

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation

1:04 LGBT activists and Charlotte businessmen call for HB2 repeal

7:09 NC State's Gottfried: 'It has been a tough couple of days'

5:38 UNC's Roy Williams: 'My job is to try to win'

2:47 Notre Dame's Brey: 'I think it is a great job'