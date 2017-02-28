Senior night long-awaited for Amile Jefferson

2:40 Highlights from Duke's big win over North Carolina Pause

1:32 Cold snap could mean trouble for local strawberry farmers

2:58 Small business owner speaks against HB2

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

0:12 Top recruit Zion Williamson throws down vicious dunk

1:34 NAACP rally calls on Price for town hall meeting

1:07 Rosewood's Jordan Todd backflips after winning 1A 132 title

5:13 Tar Heels fall to Virginia in Charlottesville, fewest points scored against Cavaliers since 1945

1:06 NC State's Patrick on The Rock: 'We call him Dewey'