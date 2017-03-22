Duke basketball tweets that Jayson Tatum is heading to the NBA

Duke men’s basketball announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that freshman wing Jayson Tatum’s next move will be the NBA.
Tatum, who averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds after missing the first eight games of the season, will likely be a top-5 pick. The 6-8, 205-pound rookie was sidelined until his debut on Dec. 3 with a sprained foot.
Jay Smooth. NBA next. #TheBrotherhood forever. pic.twitter.com/kFl5BCQcRL— Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 22, 2017
Tatum garnered All-ACC freshmen honors and averaged 22 points in a spectacular performance during Duke’s ACC tournament title run in Brooklyn, N.Y.
“I have absolutely loved coaching Jayson Tatum,” said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski in the tweet from the program’s official page. “His skill and work ethic will make him a star in the NBA. Whichever team selects him will be getting a humble, thoughtful and talented young man…”
