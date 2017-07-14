Duke cornerback Bryon Fields intercepts a pass intended for Tulane wide receiver Xavier Rush, left, in September 2014.
Duke cornerback Bryon Fields intercepts a pass intended for Tulane wide receiver Xavier Rush, left, in September 2014. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke cornerback Bryon Fields intercepts a pass intended for Tulane wide receiver Xavier Rush, left, in September 2014. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke Now

Duke Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Blue Devils sports

Duke Now

July 14, 2017 3:14 PM

Why flashing a championship ring makes Duke cornerback Bryon Fields ‘feel so old’

By Steve Wiseman

swiseman@heraldsun.com

CHARLOTTE

Bank of America Stadium stands a few blocks away from The Westin Hotel in uptown Charlotte, where the ACC is hosting its annual media event this week.

Back in 2013, it housed Duke’s most important football game in decades when the Blue Devils played Florida State for the ACC championship.

Bryon Fields Jr., then a freshman, was on the field that night in his hometown, and sacked Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston even though Florida State routed the Blue Devils 45-9.

[Duke great Thaddeus Lewis takes time to tutor school’s next rising star QB, Daniel Jones]

[Why Duke and UNC football will face off in September for the first time ever]

http://www.heraldsun.com/sports/college/acc/duke/article160331964.html" target="_blank">[Duke great Thaddeus Lewis takes time to tutor school’s next rising star QB, Daniel Jones]

On Friday, Fields returned to the neighborhood flashing the spoils of that season’s success. Now a redshirt senior and a starting cornerback, Fields is the only player on Duke’s roster who played in 2013 when Duke won a school-record 10 games and the Coastal Division championship.

“I feel so old,” Fields said. “To get back there this season would be great for us. I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Bryon Fields Ring
Duke redshirt senior cornerback Bryon Fields, Jr., shows off his 2013 Coastal Division championship ring during the ACC Kickoff media event Friday in Charlotte.
Steve Wiseman swiseman@heraldsun.com

As one of two players representing the Blue Devils at Friday’s ACC Football Kickoff, Fields pulled his big championship ring out of storage and placed it on his right hand ring finger.

“I don’t wear this one too much,” Fields said. “This is my favorite one. I only bring it out on special occasions.”

Fields does have two other members of Duke’s 2013 recruiting class still on the team with him. Defensive tackle Mike Ramsey, now a starter, and reserve quarterback Parker Boehme took redshirt seasons as freshmen and didn’t play on that championship team.

Fields played in 14 games in 2013, starting once, as a true freshman. He started 13 games as a sophomore when Duke went 9-4, so he made positive contributions to the teams that set a Duke record by combining for 19 wins over a two-year stretch.

A torn ACL in his right knee cost him the 2015 season when he took a medical redshirt. He returned to start all 12 games for the Blue Devils last season when they suffered through a 4-8 record and missed a bowl game for the first time since 2011.

As the most experienced player returning to Duke’s defensive secondary, his play will be critical to Duke’s hopes to win the Coastal Division again and return to a bowl game.

He’s yet to pull out the Coastal Division championship ring to show the team’s younger players. They’re tired of hearing his “old-man stories” anyway, he said with a laugh..

“I’m just really trying to enjoy it all,” Fields said. “It’s my last ride. Leave it all out there for my teammates. Give it my all like always.”

Duke's Cutcliffe: 'I believe in my heart of hearts, this team is the deepest, most talented team we've had at Duke yet'

Duke head football coach David Cutcliffe talks about the upcoming season for the Blue Devils during ACC Football Kickoff Media Day in Charlotte, NC, Friday, July 14, 2017.

Courtesy of ACC

How hyped are you for Duke football?

The Duke Blue Devils football team plays their season opener against NC Central on Sept 2, 2017, at Wallace Wade Stadium. Read more about Duke football at nando.com/duke

Video courtesy of the ACC

Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How hyped are you for Duke football?

View More Video

Duke beat writer Steve Wiseman

Duke Now

Duke Now is your place for Blue Devil hoops and football. Beat writer Steve Wiseman has up-to-the-minute news and analysis.