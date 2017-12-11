More Videos

    Duke freshman forward Marvin Bagley III talks about Duke's first loss of the season and what went wrong for the Blue Devils.

Duke drops in the AP Top 25 basketball poll after loss to Boston College

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

December 11, 2017 01:00 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

Duke has dropped to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, two days after it lost its first game of the season to Boston College.

Duke, which is now 11-1, had been ranked No. 1 in the media poll since it was first released on Nov. 1. Over the past two weeks, the Blue Devils have been a unanimous selection after beating some of the nation’s top teams, including then-No. 2 Michigan State and then-No. 7 Florida.

Villanova (10-0) is the new No. 1 team. Michigan State (9-1) moves back up to No. 2 in new poll, followed by No. 3 Witchita State (8-1).

Duke did not receive any first-place votes.

The ACC has six teams ranked in the Top 25. Miami (8-0) is No. 6, North Carolina (9-1) is No. 7, Virginia (8-1) is No. 16, Notre Dame (8-2) is No. 18 and Florida State (9-0) is No. 19.

The AP poll is voted on each week by 65 sportswriters and broadcasters from around the country.

Duke lost to Boston College (7-3, 1-0 ACC) 89-84 on Saturday in a game that came down to the wire. The Blue Devils led by four points with 3:31 left to play in the game, and had a chance to go up by six points.

But the Duke missed its opportunity and Boston College ended the game on a 9-2 run. Boston College junior guard Jerome Robinson hit two clutch 3-pointers over that span to bury the Blue Devils.

Freshman guard Gary Trent Jr. led Duke in scoring with 25 points. Freshman forward Marvin Bagley III added 15 points and 12 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season. But he had a crucial turnover late in the game.

Boston College finished the game with more rebounds than Duke (the Eagles had 35, Duke had 34). The Eagles also shot better than 50 percent from the floor (51 percent) and from behind the 3-point line (57.7 percent).

Duke has a long stretch off before its next game against Evansville (8-2) at home on Dec. 20. This week is exam week for Duke students.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

