Duke’s Jordan Tucker is transferring.
Duke’s Jordan Tucker is transferring.
Duke’s Jordan Tucker is transferring.
Duke Now

Duke Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Blue Devils sports

Duke Now

Duke basketball freshman Jordan Tucker is transferring

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

December 31, 2017 05:32 PM

DURHAM

Duke freshman Jordan Tucker is transferring, the school announced Sunday evening.

Tucker, a 6-7, 212-pound small forward, was a top-100 recruit coming out of Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler High School. He was ranked as high as No. 40, according to ESPN’s recruiting rankings.

But he didn’t get much playing time while at Duke. Tucker played in only two games this season. Both were blowout wins. He scored six points against Saint Francis on Dec. 5, but did not dress out in Duke’s last two games, including its most recent win over Florida State. He was listed on the game notes as having missed the game against Evansville because of an injury.

“It was pretty simple for me. I just needed playing time,” Tucker said in a phone interview Sunday. “Nothing negative. I just needed to play at the end of the day. And coach understands it. It was a mutual agreement.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tucker said he wanted to thank Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski for what he did for him.

“He taught me a lot about myself on and off the court. I’m grateful for the experience and being able to say I played at Duke. A lot of people can’t say that.”

Tucker said when he came to Duke his desire was to be a key player, but he fell behind in the rotation with the emergence of players like Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter Jr.

“I don’t fit in that right now, and that’s fine,” he said. “That’s the way things go.”

Tucker said he hasn’t yet explored what schools he will transfer to.

Tucker was a late addition to Duke’s 2017 recruiting class. Before committing to Duke he was expected to commit to Syracuse. But Duke’s coaching staff made a strong push for Tucker late, after missing out on top recruit Kevin Knox when he chose to sign with Kentucky.

“We support Jordan and his family’s decision,” Krzyzewski said in a news release. “We appreciate his commitment to Duke during his time here. Jordan represented our program well and we wish him the very best moving forward.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing"

    Seminoles and Blue Devils game goes down to the wire with Duke coming out ahead 100-93.

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing"

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State 2:41

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing"

Senior Grayson Allen says the Blue Devils gave their best defensive effort yet 2:42

Senior Grayson Allen says the Blue Devils gave their best defensive effort yet
Krzyzewski cites practice and rest in demolition of Evansville 1:37

Krzyzewski cites practice and rest in demolition of Evansville

View More Video

Duke beat writer Jonathan M. Alexander

Duke Now

Duke Now is your place for Blue Devil hoops and football. Beat writer Jonathan M. Alexander has up-to-the-minute news and analysis.