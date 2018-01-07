Analysis: Five observations from Duke’s 96-85 upset loss to NC State

More Videos 2:53 Coach K: N.C. State played with "verve" and "like men" as Blue Devils suffer upset in 96-85 loss Pause 1:20 Duke's Bagley: 'This is just not cool at all' 2:41 Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing" 0:38 NC State fans storm the court after victory over Duke 0:56 How cold is it? Watch the ABC11 weather forecast. 0:57 Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges 1:30 N.C. State's Keats explains 96-85 upset win over Duke, unselfish play and teamwork cited 0:28 NC State's Dorn makes an incredible four-point play 2:01 Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 1:15 NC State celebrates the Wolfpack's victory over Duke Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Coach K: N.C. State played with "verve" and "like men" as Blue Devils suffer upset in 96-85 loss Krzyzewski credits the Wolfpack with their play and cites his teams youth an bad effort on defense as they lose their second ACC game. Krzyzewski credits the Wolfpack with their play and cites his teams youth an bad effort on defense as they lose their second ACC game. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

