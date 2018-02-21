More Videos

Duke wins its 4th straight game without Marvin Bagley III and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is very pleased with the teams' play. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
No. 5 Duke cruises past Louisville at home; picks up fourth win without Bagley

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

February 21, 2018 11:00 PM

DURHAM

Even with Duke’s best scorer on the bench, Louisville had no real answers on how to stop the Blue Devils.

Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III missed his fourth consecutive game with a “mild knee sprain.” And for the fourth time, Duke won again in convincing fashion at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Senior guard Grayson Allen knocked down some big shots. He led all scorers with 28 points. He was 10-for-20 for the game as the Blue Devils cruised to a 82-56 win.

After losing two straight games, Duke (23-5, 11-4 ACC) has now won four straight. The Blue Devils currently sit at second in the ACC standings, half a game ahead of UNC, which Duke will play one final time at home in two weeks.

The Blue Devils got out to a fast start early in the first half. With a little more than two minutes left in the first half, Duke led by 21 points. Louisville cut the lead to 17 points at halftime.

Duke forward Wendell Carter Jr. (34) jams home a dunk over the Louisville defense in the first half of play. Duke battled Louisville at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Louisville would eventually trim the lead to 13 points, but never got closer than that. Louisville junior Ray Spalding scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Duke primarily used a zone defense, as it has done in the previous four game. Louisville struggled to hit quality shots and finished shooting 36 percent from the floor.

Freshman forward Wendell Carter Jr. recorded 18 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Freshman guard Gary Trent Jr. had 11 points.

Duke will play Syracuse at home on Saturday.

Duke senior guard Grayson Allen talks with the media after Duke’s 82-56 win over Louisville on Wednesday, Feb 21, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Jonathan Alexanderjalexander@newsobserver.com

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

Duke beat writer Jonathan M. Alexander

