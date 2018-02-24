Duke’s Marvin Bagley III will return Saturday for game against Syracuse

Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III will play on Saturday against Syracuse, according to Duke.

The 6-11, 234-pound forward has missed the past four games with a mild right knee sprain he suffered in the first half of Duke’s 82-78 loss to UNC on Feb. 8.

Duke has played well in Bagley’s absence. The Blue Devils are riding a four-game winning streak, including a big 66-57 win on the road against No. 11 Clemson on Feb. 18.

Senior guard Grayson Allen has averaged 23.8 points per game during that streak.

When asked Tuesday did he think he could remain aggressive when Bagley returns, Allen gave a simple answer.

“Yes,” Allen said.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski had indicated Monday in a teleconference that Bagley was improving and could play Saturday. But he said the staff wasn’t trying to rush him back.

Bagley has been Duke’s best player this season. He leads the ACC in scoring (21.2 ppg) and rebounding (11.4 rbg).

Duke (23-5, 11-4 ACC) and Syracuse (18-10, 7-8) face off at 6:15 p.m.