Duke's Allen: 'We stayed focused the whole game' 2:31

Duke's Allen: "We stayed focused the whole game"

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State 'amazing' 2:41

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing"

Senior Grayson Allen says the Blue Devils gave their best defensive effort yet 2:42

Senior Grayson Allen says the Blue Devils gave their best defensive effort yet

Krzyzewski cites practice and rest in demolition of Evansville 1:37

Krzyzewski cites practice and rest in demolition of Evansville

Duke puts together complete game and crushes St. Francis (Pa.) 124-67 1:53

Duke puts together complete game and crushes St. Francis (Pa.) 124-67

Duke plays sloppy second half but still comes out on top with 96-80 win 1:05

Duke plays sloppy second half but still comes out on top with 96-80 win

Blue Devils look sharp against the Paladins, Krzyzewski explains why 1:33

Blue Devils look sharp against the Paladins, Krzyzewski explains why

Krzyzewski explains Duke's sluggish performance against Southern University 2:41

Krzyzewski explains Duke's sluggish performance against Southern University

Grayson Allen, the 'Old Guy' on the Duke basketball team 1:23

Grayson Allen, the 'Old Guy' on the Duke basketball team

K1: Krzyzewski hits another milestone and the Cameron Crazies love it 2:34

K1: Krzyzewski hits another milestone and the Cameron Crazies love it

Duke falls to the Virginia Tech Hokies after Grayson Allen's last second shot falls short and ends Blue Devils five game win streak. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke falls to the Virginia Tech Hokies after Grayson Allen's last second shot falls short and ends Blue Devils five game win streak. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke upset by Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, snapping five-game win streak

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

February 26, 2018 09:11 PM

BLACKSBURG

When Duke and Virginia Tech played in Durham earlier this month, the Hokies never had a shot.

The Blue Devils dominated from start to finish and ended up beating the Hokies 74-52. But Virginia Tech was having none of that in Blacksburg on Monday.

Duke, which had won five consecutive games and was playing some of its best basketball, struggled offensively and defensively at times during the game. And Virginia Tech just played hard.

Whenever the fifth-ranked Blue Devils went on a run, the Hokies answered back.

Duke (24-6, 12-5 ACC) led by nine points with five minutes left, but Virginia Tech ended the game on a 13-3 run to win 64-63. Virginia Tech junior wing Chris Clarke tipped in a miss with four seconds left in the game to give the Hokies the victory.

“They worked hard,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said of Virginia Tech. “They are a good basketball team, and they’ve got winners on their team. They stuck in there and they made a big play at the end.”

Senior guard Grayson Allen led Duke with 22 points, but also had six costly turnovers.

In his second game back from a mild knee sprain, freshman forward Marvin Bagley III struggled most of the game. He finished with 12 points and 7 rebounds.

Duke led by as many as 15 points early in the first half, after going on a 10-0 run. But with nine minutes left in the first half, the Blue Devils went cold, and did not take care of the basketball.

Duke went scoreless for a six-minute stretch, missing six consecutive shots and turning the ball over five times. That gave Virginia Tech an opportunity to go on an 11-0 run, which closed Duke’s lead to 29-25 with about three minutes left.

Virginia Tech forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. (24) shuts down Duke forward Wendell Carter Jr (34) during the second half of play. Duke was upset by Virginia Tech 64-63 at Cassell Coliseum, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 in Blacksburg, Va.
Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Duke finally made a shot, but went 2-for-8 over the final three minutes of the half. At halftime, the Blue Devils led 33-27.

Duke went on a small run to start the second half. But again, Virginia Tech answered back. Junior guard Justin Robinson helped lead the Hokies’ run. He cut Duke’s lead to one point with a little more than 11 minutes to go, after he was fouled while scoring on a layup. He finished with 11 points.

But Allen and Duke freshman Alex O’Connell both hit three-pointers and Bagley hit a layup to put Duke back up nine points with about seven minutes left in the game.

The Hokies again cut the lead to one point with one minute remaining after a turnover by Duke.

On Duke’s very next possession, it turned the ball over again, and Virginia Tech’s Chris Clarke had a fast break layup, but Duke bothered the Hokies enough for him to miss it.

Duke freshman Trevon Duval was fouled and missed the front end of a one-and-one that would have put Duke up by at least two points. Duke and Virginia Tech battled for the ball, but Duke tipped it out with 23 seconds left in the game.

Virginia Tech had one final possession to win it.

Virginia Tech air balled its shot and Clarke tipped it in with four seconds left. Allen had one final shot at the buzzer but missed it.

“I thought it could have gone in,” Allen said.

Hokie fans rush the court as Duke was upset by Virginia Tech 64-63 at Cassell Coliseum, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 in Blacksburg, Va.
Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

