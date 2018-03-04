On Sunday, Marvin Bagley III achieved something only one other ACC player has done

Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III has achieved something only one other player in ACC history has ever done.
The 6-11, 234-pound forward was named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year, a first team All-ACC selection, and All-Freshman team. Former Duke center Jahlil Okafor in 2015 was the only other player to do it in the ACC's 65-year history. The ACC announced its winners on Sunday.
Bagley, who averaged 20.7 points per game and 11.9 rebounds, received 37 of the possible 57 first-place votes. Boston College guard Jerome Robinson finished in second with 14 votes. He received 56 of the 57 votes cast for ACC Rookie of the Year.
Bagley's 20.7 ppg was tied for first in the conference, while his 11.9 rebounds were first. He also led the conference with 19 double-doubles.
Bagley was the top ranked player coming out of high school. He was supposed to graduate in 2018, but reclassified to the 2017 class. And yet, he has still been one of the best players in the country.
Also winning awards was freshman forward Wendell Carter Jr. and senior guard Grayson Allen.
Carter, a 6-10 259-pound forward was voted second-team All-ACC, and the All-Freshman team. He finished the season averaging 13.9 points per game and 9.5 rebounds. His 9.5 rebounds per game was fourth most in the conference.
Allen, a 6-5, 205-pound guard and Duke's lone senior, was voted third-team All-ACC. He averaged 15.5 points per game, 4.6 assists, and 1.7 steals.
