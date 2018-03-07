Duke to play Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament on Thursday

Duke's opponent in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament will be Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish trailed the Virginia Tech Hokies by 18 points with 12:23 left in the game, but pulled off a miraculous comeback to win 71-65.
The Hokies had dominated for most of the game and the Fighting Irish couldn't hit a shot in the first half. But Notre Dame found life in the second half. After going down by 18 points, the Fighting Irish went on a 17-3 run over a four minute period to bring the score to four points, 54-50, with 7:45 left in the game.
The teams traded two baskets over the next minute, before Notre Dame went on 10-0 run and led by six points with 36 seconds left. That lead, that late in the game was too much for the Hokies, who never got within three points again.
The Fighting Irish advance to play the Blue Devils at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Duke last played Notre Dame on Jan. 29 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils dominated the second half and won 88-66. But the Fighting Irish were without its top two players — senior forward Bonzie Colson and senior guard Matt Ferrell — who each were sidelined with injuries.
The Fighting Irish looked tired in the first half against Virginia Tech and struggled to make shots.
Colson struggled most. It was Colson's fourth game back since returning from a broken foot that sidelined him for two months. In the first half, he had 2 points and was 1-for-10 from the floor.
But the momentum of the game had long since changed when Colson hit a contested three-pointer from the right wing before the shot clock expired with 2:02 left. That basket gave the Fighting Irish its first lead since Virginia Tech tied the game with 10:39 left in the first half.
Ferrell led Notre Dame in scoring with 22 points.
