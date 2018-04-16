Vic Bubas preached winning basketball at Duke in the '60s.
Vic Bubas, coach of Duke's first ACC champion basketball team, dies at 91

By Steve Wiseman

April 16, 2018 04:34 PM

Vic Bubas, the first coach to lead Duke basketball to the Final Four and to the ACC championship, has died at age 91.

Bubas' family confirmed his death to Duke's athletics department.

The Blue Devils' coach from 1959-69, Bubas led Duke to four ACC tournament championships, including the school's first in 1960. He coached the Blue Devils to the NCAA tournament's Final Four in 1963, 1964 and 1966. He finished with a 213-67 record, a .761 winning percentage, at Duke.

Steve Vacendak, who played on the '64 and '66 Final Four teams and was the ACC tournament MVP in 1966, said Monday that Bubas deserves credit for starting Duke basketball on the path to becoming one of the nation's elite programs.

"“Coach Bubas is a man who established the foundation and the culture that is Duke basketball," Vacendak said. "He's responsible for what Duke basketball has become. I think that's quite an achievement and sometimes people lose perspective about. His effort, and the coaches he brought in and the way he conducted himself, was exemplary.”

