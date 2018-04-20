No. 2-rated recruit Zion Williamson makes it official, signs with Duke

Zion Williamson following through on his verbal commitment, signed with the Blue Devils on Friday, giving the Blue Devils the nation’s top three players in the class of 2018.
Duke announced the news on the basketball team’s official Twitter feed, showing a smiling Williamson wearing a No. 12 Duke jersey.
Javin DeLaurier wore No. 12 the last two seasons for the Blue Devils. Duke isn’t yet saying why Williamson took DeLaurier’s number.
The 6-6 Williamson, a power forward from Spartanburg, S.C., is the No. 2-rated player in the class, according to ESPN. Last November, during the early signing period, Duke signed the No. 1 player, 6-7 small forward R.J. Barrett, and the No. 3 player, 6-7 small forward Cam Reddish.
The Blue Devils also signed 6-2 point guard Tre Jones, rated as the No 17 player in the class by ESPN.
There's plenty of playing time available for all of them. Wendell Carter, Marvin Bagley III, Gary Trent, Jr., and Trevon Duval -- four freshman starters from last season's 29-8 Duke team -- have declared for the NBA Draft. Senior Grayson Allen was also a starter during his final season of eligibility.
