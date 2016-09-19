Former Pack QB Brissett has chance to start for Patriots

There was a chance when the New England Patriots took Jacoby Brissett in the third round of the NFL draft that the rookie from N.C. State could eventually be their quarterback.
But this soon, potentially as the starter in Thursday’s Week 3 matchup with the Houston Texans?
That’s what it looks like after Brissett was pressed into relief duty on Sunday in the Patriots’ 31-24 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Jimmy Garoppolo, starting because of the suspension of star quarterback Tom Brady, injured his right shoulder in the second quarter of the Patriots’ home win on Sunday.
Brissett, 23, who started at N.C. State in 2014 and ’15, relieved Garoppolo and completed 6 of 9 passes for 92 yards. He also ran for four times for 12 yards.
After the game, Brissett said he was ready to play Sunday.
“I felt prepared and did enough for us to secure the win,” Brissett said at team’s the postgame news conference.
New England coach Bill Belichick didn’t come out on Monday and name Brissett the starter for Thursday’s game but with a short turnaround and Garoppolo out for the near future and Brady out two more games, Brissett is the logical choice. He was the only quarterback on the Patriots’ roster, as of Monday afternoon.
As long as you don’t count receiver Julian Edelman, who played quarterback in college for Kent State eight years ago.
Edelman was impressed with Brissett, who threw for 2,662 yards and 20 touchdowns with six interceptions last season for the Wolfpack.
“He is very mature and poised, especially for a millennial,” Edelman told the Boston Herald. “You know all these kids.”
He is very mature and poised, especially for a millennial. You know all these kids.
New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman
Belichick, as he is prone to do, didn’t say much about the 6-4, 235-pound Brissett but did compliment the rookie on his poise.
“Good poise, good decision-making under pressure, and when I say pressure, having people around him,” Belichick said on Monday in his press conference, according to the team’s website. “I’m not just talking about all-out blitzes, but having people in the pocket around him, having people that are out in space closing in on him to throw, to run, what decision to make there. So, he has had a lot of opportunities to do that since he has been here and I think he has done a pretty good job of that.”
The Patriots knew headed into the draft they would have to play the first four games without Brady, who has led them to four Super Bowl titles.
The NFL suspended Brady for his role in “Deflategate” and his subsequent cooperation, or lack of, with the league’s investigation into the pressure of the footballs used in the 2015 AFC championship game.
Garoppolo, a second-round pick in 2014 out of Eastern Illinois, has been Brady’s understudy for the past two years. He started and played well in the Patriots’ 23-21 Week 1 win at Arizona and had 234 passing yards and three touchdowns and staked Brissett to a 24-0 lead against the Dolphins.
The Patriots took Brissett with their second third-round pick, 91st overall, in April’s draft. He knew when he was drafted there was a chance he could eventually be Brady’s replacement. No one knew he would be the Patriots’ starting quarterback this quickly.
After being picked by the Patriots, draft experts had differing views on Brissett’s NFL prospects.
ESPN analyst Todd McShay praised Brissett’s “phenomenal intangibles” while his colleague, Mel Kiper Jr., was more muted with his compliments.
“He’s a guy that’s hit or miss for me,” ESPN analyst Kiper said of Brissett, who transferred to N.C. State from Florida and played his final two seasons with the Wolfpack. “He’s got the size, he’s got the arm, but in some of those games that I watched, there’s something missing that bothered me a bit.”
Comments