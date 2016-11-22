Wolfpack’s Finley impressed by UNC’s Trubisky but eager for challenge

1:45 Doeren: 'We're never going to quit fighting and believing' Pause

0:28 Finley and the Wolfpack struggle against Miami

5:34 NC State's Dave Doeren talks after the Wolfpack's loss

0:34 State's Matt Dayes wants to get 1000 yards for offensive line

1:38 Big day for Dayes, Pack

6:24 NC State's Mark Gottfried talks about Ted Kapita and the Wolfpack's win

2:10 Big day for the Wolfpack offense

2:14 Relief and celebration as NC State beats Syracuse 35-20

2:35 Big win on the road for NC State

6:58 NC State's Mark Gottfried talks about the Wolfpack's win over Georgia Southern