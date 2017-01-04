Defensive end Bradley Chubb returning to Wolfpack

Defensive end Bradley Chubb will return to N.C. State next season, he announced on Wednesday.
Chubb, a 6-4, 275-pound rising senior, was a second-team All-ACC player last season and ranked fourth nationally in tackles for loss.
“I’m very happy about this decision because I know coming back to NC State is the best thing for me,” Chubb said. “I prayed about it and know that I’m supposed to stay. I have personal goals – being first-team All-ACC and All-American – that I haven’t accomplished yet, but more importantly I want to help our team accomplish our goals. We have some unfinished business and I can’t wait to get back on the field with my Wolfpack brothers and get to work.”
Chubb had 22 tackles for loss last season, the second-best single-season tally in school history. His 10.5 sacks tied for third in the NC State single-season record books and ranked 19th in the FBS for 2016.
“Nothing could have made our new year happier than the call from Chubb to tell me he wanted to return to NC State,” said Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren. “On the field, he is a special player, a game changer and a difference maker. Off the field he’s a great leader and a great teammate.”
Comments