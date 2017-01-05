NC State women’s streak ends with loss to No. 14 Miami 67-64

Like the words from Jim Valvano that hang in Reynolds Coliseum, the N.C. State women’s basketball team never gave up against No. 14 Miami.
After being down 11 points with a little more than six minutes left on the clock, N.C. State guard Dominique Wilson hit a layup to tie the score at 62 with 1:43 left in the game.
But Miami (13-2, 2-1 ACC) answered down court with a layup of its own, and the Wolfpack couldn’t respond. The Hurricanes won 67-64.
The loss snapped the Wolfpack’s two-game streak of beating top-15 ranked teams and gave it its first loss in the ACC.
Last week, N.C. State (12-4, 2-1) beat No. 2 Notre Dame by eight points at home. Then four days later the Pack beat No. 6 Florida State by nine in Tallahassee. Because of those wins, it climbed to No. 29 in The Associated Press poll and No. 23 in the USA Today poll.
N.C. State had a shot to tie the score again with 20 seconds left. The Pack elected to go for the easy two to bring the score within one, then fouled to put Miami at the free-throw line.
Miami missed both free throws, but N.C. State forward Chelsea Nelson stepped out of bounds as she battled a Miami player for the rebound.
Miami got the ball back with 8.8 seconds left and was fouled. Miami senior guard Jessica Thomas knocked down both free throws to put the Hurricanes up by 3.
N.C. State gave one last heave at the rim and missed as the buzzer sounded.
With the loss, the Wolfpack is now 4-4 against teams in the RPI top 100.
N.C. State will next play at Wake Forest on Sunday. Its next ranked opponent will be on Jan. 12 at No. 28 Syracuse, then Jan. 15 at home against No. 13 Duke.
