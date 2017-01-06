NC State-UNC game still on, at least for now

As has been its normal routine recently, N.C. State’s basketball team went over to the Smith Center on Friday afternoon and practiced.
The team is scheduled to return home and spend the night in Raleigh, according to a school spokesman. There is no change in the schedule for Saturday’s game (8 p.m., ESPN) despite the winter weather predictions in the Triangle.
UNC put out a non-update update about the weather situation on Friday afternoon:
“School and ACC officials will make a decision concerning the UNC-NC State men’s basketball game as soon as possible on Saturday based on the actual weather conditions.
“Atlantic Coast Conference game management policy states the primary factor that would prevent a game from being played at its scheduled time is the ability of the two teams, game officials and event management staff to safely get to and from the site of competition.
University of North Carolina officials will be in communication with the ACC and NC State and will publicize any updates as information becomes available.”
The weather held off on Friday for N.C. State to make the ride down I-40 to Chapel Hill. It’s normal for a visiting team to have a walk-through or practice in the opponent’s arena the day before the scheduled game but that doesn’t always happen when the Triangle ACC schools are involved.
Two years ago, N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried had his team practice the day before the game in the Smith Center. The Wolfpack won the game, 58-46 on Feb. 24, 2015. That still stands as the fewest points UNC has ever scored at the Smith Center.
Last season, N.C. State practiced before in Chapel Hill the day before the game again but lost 67-55. The Wolfpack is 1-12 in Chapel Hill against UNC coach Roy Williams.
