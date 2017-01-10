NC State tries to move on from that UNC loss

N.C. State wants to forget a completely forgettable 51-point loss at North Carolina but the Wolfpack also tried to learn from the embarrassing performance.
So N.C. State (12-4, 1-2 ACC) got back to work to prepare for Boston College (8-8, 1-2) on Wednesday night (9 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas) and went over what went wrong in the 107-56 road loss to the Tar Heels.
“During the UNC game, we hurt ourselves a lot,” junior forward Abdul-Malik Abu said.
“That’s what the main focus in practice (on Monday) was, to limit our mistakes and compete with a team. If we get beat, we want to say at the end of the day, ‘They were better today.’ We don’t want to look back at it say, ‘We should have fixed this or we should have been better.’ ”
Wolfpack coach Mark Gottfried said he showed the players video clips from the UNC game and talked to his team about some of the problems in what, in terms of margin, was the second-worst loss in school history.
Gottfried said the UNC loss was so out of character for his team that he didn’t think he needed to dwell on it with the players.
“That’s not who we are,” Gottfried said. “I don’t think any time this year we’ve been that bad so we’re going to turn the page and make sure we’re ready to play at Boston College.”
N.C. State heads to Boston College with an 0-3 record in road games this season and a 2-4 mark away from home. It lost at Illinois (88-74), Miami (81-63) and UNC.
The last time the Wolfpack went to Chestnut Hill, Mass., it lost 79-63, one of five ACC wins the Eagles have under third-year coach Jim Christian.
Boston College nearly beat the Wolfpack last year in Raleigh but a layup by Maverick Rowan at the buzzer gave N.C. State a 73-72 win.
The Eagles, who finished last season without an ACC win, opened ACC play with 96-81 home win over Syracuse. They gave Duke a fight in a 93-82 road loss this past Saturday.
“They’ve got my respect and certainly they’re going to have my team’s respect,” Gottfried said.
Gottfried has tried to ingrain in his players that each ACC game counts the same in the standings. Two years ago, N.C. State won at Chapel Hill and then lost its next game at Boston College. It was a 1-1 split, the same it would be on Wednesday if the Wolfpack can pick up a road win.
Gottfried was encouraged on Monday because said the team’s competitive spirit was at an “all-time high.”
“I think we’re going to be ready to play on Wednesday night,” he said.
