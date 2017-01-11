First-half blog: NC State trails Boston College by two

N.C. State came to Boston College to put an embarrassing loss to North Carolina behind them.
The Eagles aren’t making that easy.
A pair of guards from North Carolina, Jerome Robinson (Raleigh) and Ky Bowman (Havelock) have a combined 23 points at half and the Eagles lead 34-32.
N.C. State is coming off of a 51-point loss at UNC on Sunday, one of the worst in school history. The Wolfpack led by as many as five points, 25-20, but couldn’t contain Robinson or Bowman.
Freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr. leads the Wolfpack with 10 points and he has drawn a crowd of NBA scouts and personnel. Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge is sitting in the front row of Conte Forum to get a good look at the Wolfpack star.
Smith has made three of his five shots and senior guard Terry Henderson has added nine points.
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
Comments