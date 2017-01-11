NC State

January 11, 2017 9:59 PM

First-half blog: NC State trails Boston College by two

By Joe Giglio

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.

N.C. State came to Boston College to put an embarrassing loss to North Carolina behind them.

The Eagles aren’t making that easy.

A pair of guards from North Carolina, Jerome Robinson (Raleigh) and Ky Bowman (Havelock) have a combined 23 points at half and the Eagles lead 34-32.

N.C. State is coming off of a 51-point loss at UNC on Sunday, one of the worst in school history. The Wolfpack led by as many as five points, 25-20, but couldn’t contain Robinson or Bowman.

Freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr. leads the Wolfpack with 10 points and he has drawn a crowd of NBA scouts and personnel. Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge is sitting in the front row of Conte Forum to get a good look at the Wolfpack star.

Smith has made three of his five shots and senior guard Terry Henderson has added nine points.

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

