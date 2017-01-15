Defensive effort angers NC State’s Mark Gottfried in home loss to Georgia Tech

2:46 Gottfried: "We have to value the ball a little bit better" Pause

2:24 NC State's Gottfried after loss: "We got better tonight"

6:24 NC State coach Mark Gottfried's comments after their loss to Georgia Tech

1:34 NC State's Dorn on team's failure to respond to UNC

5:22 NC State's Mark Gottfried: "I think we were as bad as you could possibly be"

27:53 Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Mike Glennon talks with Joe Giglio

4:01 NC State coach Mark Gottfried talks about how bad his team played

1:10 No Snow Days (for runners)

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries