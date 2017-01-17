Wolfpack ends 3-game skid with 79-74 win over Pitt

2:46 Gottfried: "We have to value the ball a little bit better" Pause

1:31 Clemson celebrates national championship win over Alabama

1:11 Meet the IKEA Home Tour Squad.mp4

1:01 Ikea's "The Dream"

2:16 Louisville's Rick Pitino and Duke's Jeff Capel weigh in on the Grayson Allen situation

1:27 Hundreds march through Raleigh in honor of MLK Jr.

1:09 Activist wants changes made in Wake schools after officer slams student to floor

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

4:24 The Trifecta: A journey towards culinary excellence in the Triangle