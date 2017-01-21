Wake Forest ends 3-year ACC road losing streak with 93-88 win over Wolfpack

N.C. State’s bus broke down on the way to PNC Arena on Saturday.
Turns out that was a bad sign for the Wolfpack. Wake Forest ended a three-year drought on the road in the ACC with a 93-88 win at PNC Arena.
The Demon Deacons had been winless in 20 games on the road in ACC play under third-year coach Danny Manning and had lost 25 straight. Their last road ACC win was at Virginia Tech in Jan. 2014.
Sophomore forward John Collins scored 21 points and led the Deacs (12-7, 3-4) to their first win in Raleigh since 2005.
The Wolfpack (13-7, 2-5) got 20 points from forward Abdul-Malik Abu, and 13 assists from freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr., but couldn’t come up with enough stops against Collins and Wake forward Dinos Mitoglou.
Mitoglou scored six straight points, after N.C. State got within 68-67, to end the 11-game losing streak in Raleigh.
N.C. State cut Wake Forest’s lead down to 91-88 in the final 10 seconds, and appeared to get a steal with 5.2 seconds left, but referee Jamie Luckie ruled Terry Henderson stepped out of bounds when he stole the ball from Mitchell Wilbekin.
Collins scored on a back-to-back possessions to put Wake Forest in control, 66-58 at the 12:13 mark. Collins got the ball on the left low block, spun and then beat forward Omer Yurtseven to the rim for a dunk.
Yurtseven fouled out after only playing 14 minutes.
N.C. State actually cut into Wake’s lead when Collins inexplicably missed a dunk at the 8:36 mark. It was a difficult sequence for the Deacs. Collins missed a dunk and then on the next trip down, Bryan Crawford fouled Smith on a 3-point attempt.
Smith made all three free throws, to cut Wake’s lead to 68-67, and then Collins was called for an offensive foul while he was fighting with BeeJay Anya for post position.
But Mitoglou responded with the next six points: a three-point play at 7:40 and an open 3-pointer at 6:50.
Abu had 17 points in the first half and Smith had nine assists to pace N.C. State to a 44-43 lead the break. N.C. State shot 65.5 percent (19 of 29) in the first half. Collins had 13 points to pace Wake Forest.
