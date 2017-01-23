Twitter reacts to Dennis Smith Jr. - and his crazy dunk

N.C. State’s Dennis Smith Jr. slammed in a dunk (that didn’t count) at the buzzer in the Wolfpack’s 84-82 win at Duke on Monday. Here’s what Twitter had to say about the game and the freshman guard’s performance against the Blue Devils.
Dennis Smith Jr. is my hero. What a player. So glad I watched this game.— Russillo (@ryenarussillo) January 24, 2017
OMG... that was the nastiest dunk that didn't count ever... Dennis Smith Jr. pic.twitter.com/YE7vHFrLyy— Tod Lanter (@tod_lanterIII) January 24, 2017
Dennis Smith Jr gave us that real life #NBA2K17 Uber-Athletic Package Dunk at the end of the game. https://t.co/eDnkJUwOxy— Chad DeMichael (@chaddemichael) January 24, 2017
Dennis Smith Jr is & Jayson Tatum are the two best pro prospects on the court. In that order as well. #DukevsNcState @ESPNCBB— Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) January 24, 2017
NOW THAT'S HOW YOU END AN UPSET!! DENNIS SMITH JR.!!!! pic.twitter.com/NWRjamr4XH— Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) January 24, 2017
Y'all act like y'all didn't know who Dennis Smith Jr was— Coach Dre (@DreMcDonald) January 24, 2017
The NC State Dennis Smith Jr's getting the upset at Cameron Indoor tonight? Triangle basketball is crazy.— Louis Fernandez Jr (@LouisWBIR) January 24, 2017
Top freshmen PG's— Jax Teller (@hoopjunkee206) January 24, 2017
1. Dennis Smith Jr.
2. Lonzo Ball
3. Markelle Fultz
Idk if this is even a hot take at this point but Dennis Smith Jr is the best player in the ACC— Tanner Smith (@Tee_Smith_96) January 24, 2017
Dennis Smith Jr. took down duke... #1 Pick? Let's discuss.— Miles Franklyn (@milesfranklynn) January 24, 2017
