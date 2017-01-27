Former Wolfpack basketball star Charles Shackleford found dead

Renowned N.C. State University basketball player and Kinston native Charles Shackleford was found dead Friday in his hometown.
Shackleford, 50, was found dead at 2106 Rouse Road Friday morning in Kinston, Police Department spokesman Woody Spencer said. The former basketball star had been living at the Rouse Road address at the time of his death.
How Shackleford died has not yet been determined, Spencer said. Kinston Police are still at the scene investigating.
The former star was renowned for his rebounding and played for six seasons in the National Basketball Association, mostly as a bench player. He also played in Europe.
