January 31, 2017 6:10 PM

Syracuse at NC State: How to watch and what to know

Syracuse at NC State

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh

TV/Radio: ESPN2, 101.5-WRAL

Projected starting lineups

Syracuse (13-9, 5-4 ACC)

G John Gillon 8.9 ppg, 5.2 apg

G Tyus Battle 10.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg

G Andrew White 16.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg

F Tyler Lydon 14.2 ppg, 7.9 rpg

F Taurean Thompson 8.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg

NC State (14-8, 3-6 ACC)

G Dennis Smith Jr. 19.0 ppg, 6.5 apg

G Terry Henderson 14.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg

G Maverick Rowan 11.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg

F Abdul-Malik Abu 11.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg

F Omer Yurtseven 6.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Three things to know

▪ The Orange struggled outside the ACC but has gotten some traction in the league race with a 5-0 home record. Jim Boeheim’s team is coming off of back-to-back home wins over Florida State (82-72) and Wake Forest (81-76).

▪ Louisville used some zone to slow Dennis Smith Jr. and keep him from getting to the basket. The Orange is known for its matchup zone, which is really almost a quarter-court trap with all of the double-teaming it does on the perimeter. Smith, who had a season-low eight points against Louisville, will have to be patient against Syracuse’s defense.

▪ Junior forward Abdul-Malik Abu is in a groove after starting ACC play in a slump. Abu has averaged 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds the past three games. There’s room in the middle of Syracuse’s zone for Abu to make some hay.

Joe Giglio

