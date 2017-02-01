State defensive player of the year, Hodge, picks Marshall over NCSU

3:25 NC State's Mark Gottfried: We had cement boots on Pause

0:22 NC State's Dennis Smith's massive dunk in victory at Duke

1:45 State's Henderson after loss to Louisville: 'We prepared all we could'

0:54 Spectacular Fire Hose of Lava Pours Into Ocean

1:07 Thousands run and devour a dozen doughnuts

1:19 Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

0:54 Kestrel Heights students rally in support of troubled school

1:39 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age