NC State’s Dennis Smith Jr. records his second triple-double of the season

N.C. State freshman Dennis Smith Jr. recorded his second triple-double of the season Wednesday night against Syracuse.
With a little less than five minutes left to play Smith had 12 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists. He achieved the feat when he tipped in a missed shot. The score was 79-76.
Only three other players in the ACC have recorded two triple-doubles in the same season. Those players are Ralph Sampson, Virginia (1979-80), Derrick Lewis, Maryland (1986-87) and Sharone Wright, Clemson (1992-93).
Smith is the only player to do it against two ACC opponents.
Smith’s first triple-double came in a 104-78 blowout win against Virginia Tech on Jan. 4, where he had 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.
