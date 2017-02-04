Miami rallies to beat Wolfpack 84-79

N.C. State couldn’t miss early but couldn’t get a stop late when it needed one most.
Senior forward Davon Reed scored a career-high 26 points to lead Miami to a 84-79 comeback win over the Wolfpack on Saturday afternoon.
N.C. State (14-10, 3-8 ACC) shot an incredible 62.1 percent in the first half, including an 8-of-10 effort from the 3-point line, and led by as many as 12 points.
But Reed and the Canes (15-7, 5-5) withstood the first-half flurry and then put together one of their own to sweep the season series from N.C. State.
Sophomore guard Anthony Lawrence (career-high 19 points), freshman guard Bruce Brown and Reed made 3-pointers in consecutive trips to go from down 61-58 to up 67-64 at 6:50 in the second half.
The Canes kept scoring, getting a career-high 16 points from sophomore forward Ebuka Izundu, while N.C. State came up empty on offense.
Freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr. led the Wolfpack with 31 points and nine assists. Senior guard Terry Henderson added 21 points, but he only scored five in the second half and not until there were 48.4 seconds left.
N.C. State couldn’t have shot much better in the first half. The Wolfpack made 18 of 29 field goals and started 8-of-10 from behind the 3-point line.
Smith made all four of his 3s in the first half and had 17 points at the break. Henderson was 4-of-5 from the 3-point line and had 16 at the break, but the Wolfpack couldn’t protect its 45-36 halftime advantage.
