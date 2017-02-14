A sexy, saxy Valentine’s Day surprise for NC State coach

Step up your Valentine’s Day game, because the husband of an N.C. State coach pulled off a serenade that might be hard to top.
Women’s basketball associate head coach Nikki West got a special Valentine’s Day surprise from her husband, Marcus West an Austin Peay football assistant head coach in Tennessee and couldn’t be there in person.
Rather than just send flowers, Marcus West sent a delivery of roses and a saxophone serenade. West was serenaded by the musician in front of her team and staff, who got a kick out of the performance.
Nikki and Marcus have been married for five years, she said, and he “always goes the extra mile” on special occasions since their relationship is long distance. In the past he’s hired a chef to cook for her, along with other surprises.
“I was a little caught off guard,” West said. “I didn’t realize what was happening but as soon as it clicked I thought ‘Oh my, he’s done it again.’ He goes to the extreme sometimes.”
But the team’s reaction was what really got to West, she said.
“I think they get a kick out of it to see what he’ll come up with next,” she said. “I think that’s what made me tear up.”
