February 14, 2017 6:40 PM

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he wants to suit up for NC State

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

The Rock wants to suit up for N.C. State and the Wolfpack would be happy to have him.

On Monday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted a congratulations to N.C. State’s new defensive line coach Kevin Patrick, who he said was his college roommate and teammate.

N.C. State was quick to respond, inviting The Rock to cheer for the Wolfpack in the upcoming season.

But Johnson wasn’t satisfied with sitting on the sideline.

And, as it turns out, N.C. State thinks People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2016 looks good enough in Wolfpack red that he earned himself a jersey.

