Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he wants to suit up for NC State

The Rock wants to suit up for N.C. State and the Wolfpack would be happy to have him.
On Monday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted a congratulations to N.C. State’s new defensive line coach Kevin Patrick, who he said was his college roommate and teammate.
Congrats to my former college roommate/teammate, KP. Intense & smart. Great addition to the Wolfpack. #DLineFam https://t.co/mdmi0YqguC— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 14, 2017
N.C. State was quick to respond, inviting The Rock to cheer for the Wolfpack in the upcoming season.
You've got an open invitation to come cheer for him and @PackFootball from the sidelines this fall. :wolf::feet::muscle::skin-tone-2: https://t.co/ZxaG29nQrg— NC State University (@NCState) February 14, 2017
But Johnson wasn’t satisfied with sitting on the sideline.
@NCState @PackFootball Sidelines? Sheeeeyat I'm suiting up. Big dogs gotta eat. Or get my ass kicked :joy::muscle::skin-tone-5:— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 14, 2017
And, as it turns out, N.C. State thinks People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2016 looks good enough in Wolfpack red that he earned himself a jersey.
.@TheRock @PackFootball Red is a good color on you. See you in the fall? pic.twitter.com/MNz3YBfFVP— NC State University (@NCState) February 14, 2017
