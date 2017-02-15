NC State’s Gottfried receives boos from home fans during intros of UNC-State game

N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried received mixed reactions Wednesday night when he was recognized during team introductions before its game against North Carolina.
There were both boos and cheers from fans as his name was called, but most expressed their displeasure with him.
Gottfried, who is in his sixth season as the Wolfpack’s coach, has come under fire in recent weeks, with some fans calling for his job.
ABC11 reported earlier this week that a decision had been made to fire him after the season, after the Wolfpack lost to Wake Forest by 30 last Saturday. It also reported that the school has sent out “preliminary feelers” to Dayton coach Archie Miller about the possibility of replacing Gottfried.
N.C. State denied the report.
Athletic Director Debbie Yow has said publicly she plans to evaluate Gottfried’s job status after the season.
Prior to the season, the Wolfpack was picked to finish sixth in the ACC this year out of 15 teams. It currently sits at 14th. The Wolfpack (14-12, 3-10 ACC) has lost five straight games, three by more than 20 points. It also lost to UNC by 51 points on Jan. 8 in Chapel Hill.
