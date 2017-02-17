Notre Dame at NC State: How to watch and what to know

No. 25 Notre Dame at N.C. State
When: Noon, Saturday
Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh
TV/Radio: ESPN, 101.5-WRAL
Projected starting lineups
Notre Dame (20-7, 9-5 ACC)
G Matt Farrell 14.3 ppg, 5.5 apg
G Rex Pflueger 4.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg
G Steve Vasturia 14.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg
G V.J. Beachem 15.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg
F Bonzie Colson 16.9 ppg, 10.7 rpg
N.C. State (14-13, 3-11 ACC)
G Dennis Smith Jr. 19.0 ppg, 6.7 apg
G Terry Henderson 14.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg
G Torin Dorn 10.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg
G Maverick Rowan 12.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg
F Abdul-Malik Abu 12.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg
Three things to know
▪ The Fighting Irish are a half-game behind Duke, Louisville and Florida State for one of the top four seeds in the ACC tournament. They also have the easiest finish of the contenders with this game, Georgia Tech and Boston College before a March 4 trip to Louisville.
▪ Notre Dame junior forward Bonzie Colson deserves serious consideration for ACC player of the year. He is the only player in the league who averages a double-double and he is at the heart of Notre Dame’s ACC success.
▪ N.C. State has lost two of the three meetings with Notre Dame since the Irish joined the ACC before the 2013-14 season. Notre Dame has the only win in ACC game in Raleigh, 81-78 in overtime in 2015.
