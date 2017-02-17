Yow says her future is not a factor in NC State coaching search

2:39 NC State's Gottfried: Everything that happens is my responsibility Pause

1:34 Zion Williamson - best high school dunker ever?

2:09 'The Rock' stars in Baywatch remake

3:38 NC State's Smith: I want to win every game and it is not happening

0:57 NC State's Abu: We tried to give it our all and some things didn't work out

1:26 Primetime with the Pack

4:00 State's Gottfried on point guard Dennis Smith

0:42 Gottfried: Wolfpack will be good if 'ifs become reality'

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign