Wake Forest women upset NC State on day honoring Kay Yow

Milan Quinn had her 11th double-double of the season, Elisa Penna scored 21 points and Wake Forest beat No. 15 N.C. State 89-77 on Sunday during its 12th annual Play4Kay game at a sold-out Reynolds Coliseum.
Miah Spencer had 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Wolfpack (20-7, 10-4 ACC). Chelsea Nelson had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Dominique Wilson also scored 18.
“Obviously it was a very tough day,” N.C. State coach Wes Moore said. “Very disheartening for a lot of reasons. Kay Yow and the Play4Kay game is really important to this university, this campus, and to this program, so it’s very disappointing (to lose) from that standpoint.”
Amber Campbell added 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting and Alex Sharp scored a career-high 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had four assists before fouling out for the Deacons (15-12, 6-7), who snapped a three-game skid. The victory was Wake’s first over the Wolfpack since Jan. 6, 2013.
Sharp hit a 3, Quinn made back-to-back layups and Penna added a 3-pointer as Wake Forest scored 10 in a row to make it 15-8 with three minutes left in the first quarter, and the Deacons led the rest of the way. They took a 37-32 lead into the break, and later, a 71-56 lead with six minutes to play after Quinn scored four points and Sharp hit a 3-pointer during a 10-0 run.
Wake Forest shot 51 percent from the field, including a season-high 61.5 percent (8-of-13) from 3-point range. N.C. State was 31-of-80 (39 percent) shooting and hit just 2 of 15 (13 percent) from behind the arc.
“We talk all the time as a team about being able to win on days you don’t shoot well,” Moore said. “Obviously we really struggled from the 3-point line today. Give Wake some credit for defending that, but we’ve got to do a better job on the defensive end and on the boards.”
The N.C. State community and UNC Rex combined to raise and donate $33,805 to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund at Sunday’s game, which attracted 5,500 to Reynolds.
N.C. State press release contributed to this article.
