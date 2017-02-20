Good news for NC State fans? Archie Miller’s wife tweets Wolfpack sign

2:23 Coach John Calipari goes on rant about firing of NC State's Mark Gottfried Pause

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation

7:09 NC State's Gottfried: 'It has been a tough couple of days'

2:47 Notre Dame's Brey: 'I think it is a great job'

5:38 UNC's Roy Williams: 'My job is to try to win'

1:36 Gottfried: 'I am really proud of the accomplishments we had'

1:41 NC State's Rowan: 'We are going to keep playing hard for him'

2:39 NC State's Gottfried: Everything that happens is my responsibility

1:26 Lumberton residents use canoes and kayaks to check on properties, pets