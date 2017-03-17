NC State women beat Auburn to advance to NCAA tournament second round

The last time N.C. State reached the NCAA tournament, in 2014, Dominique Wilson was ineligible to play, having transferred from Arkansas that season.
The Wolfpack set out for Los Angeles without her and returned after losing 72-57 in a first-round game to BYU.
Absent from the tournament for two seasons, N.C. State returned Friday, beating Auburn 62-48 in the opening round, and Wilson flourished.
The senior guard scored 23 points –10 above her average.
The Wolfpack, seeded No. 6 in the Lexington Regional, on Sunday will meet the winner of Friday’s game between Texas and Central Arkansas.
Friday’s win was the first NCAA tournament for N.C. State (23-8) since 2007. Sophomore point guard Miah Spencer finished with 13 points. Senior forward Jennifer Mathurin and guard Ashley Williams grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds apiece. For Williams, a 5-8 senior, that is a career-best.
Janiah McKay scored 12 points to lead Auburn (17-15), which lost 10 of its final 13 games this season. N.C. State limited Katie Frerking, Auburn’s leading scorer, to nine points, seven fewer than her average, on 2 of 10 shooting from the field. The Tigers converted a season-low 24.6 percent of their shots.
Spencer, the Wolfpack’s assist leader and second-best scorer, missed the final 4:25 of the first half after picking up her second foul, a charging call that coach Wes Moore protested.
N.C. State led by 17 at the time and didn’t lose any ground in Spencer’s absence. The two teams scored only two points apiece during that final stretch of the half.
Wilson, who reached double figures for the 14th consecutive game, scored 14 in the half, converting 2 of 5 3-point attempts.
The Wolfpack shoot poorly as a group, just 31 percent, but was better than the 17 percent produced by Auburn.
