Texas sends NC State women packing

N.C. State’s quest to reach the NCAA women’s basketball tournament round of 16 for the first time in 10 years ended Sunday with a tough loss at Texas.
Guard Brooke McCarty scored 10 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter as Texas erased a five-point deficit and defeated the Wolfpack 84-80 in the second round of the Lexington Regional.
Senior guard Miah Spencer scored a career-best 31 points for N.C. State, but she fouled out with 1:03 remaining and the Wolfpack ahead by one. McCarty made two free throws, Ariel Atkins added a basket inside, and Texas (25-8), seeded third in the region, secured victory when Lashann Higgs made the first of two free throws with 7.4 seconds left, and Joyner Holmes put in the rebound when Higgs missed the second foul shot.
Senior guard Dominique Wilson scored a season-best 27 for N.C. State (23-9), a No. 6 seed, but she was called for a charging foul with eight seconds left and State down by one.
The Wolfpack trailed by one at the half but asserted itself early in the third quarter with an 11-0 push. Forward Chelsea Nelson scored six of those, and Spencer made a three-point play – layup and free throw – after stealing a Texas inbounds pass. Nelson was forced to leave the game with four fouls at the 2:27 mark of the third quarter, but the Wolfpack finished the period with a five-point lead after jumping ahead by eight.
Texas faced potential trouble when Atkins, its second-leading scorer, left the game with two fouls midway through the first quarter.
Instead, the Longhorns responded with a 9-0 push, the last five points scored by freshman guard Alecia Sutton, a reserve who averages fewer than four a game. N.C. State, tied with Texas when Atkins left, found itself trailing 13 by the end of the quarter.
The Wolfpack shook that off quickly. Spencer and Wilson, the all-ACC backcourt, scored nine points apiece in the second quarter, and N.C. State trailed by just one point at halftime after pulling even with two minutes remaining.
Texas, which converted 10 of 13 shots in the first quarter, hit just 4 of 19 in the second against that diligent N.C. State defense.
