Blake Harris will likely choose between four schools, including NCSU

N.C. State will have some stiff competition when it comes to the recruitment of four-star point guard Blake Harris.
Along with N.C. State, the Word of God star senior is considering Rutgers, Missouri and Michigan State.
Three out of the four schools’ head coaches were in Raleigh Wednesday to watch Harris at an open gym event at Word of God Christian Academy.
Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, N.C. State’s Kevin Keatts and Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell were all there to watch him play a few pickup games. UNC-Greensboro coach Wes Miller was also there.
Harris reopened his recruiting process after being granted a release from Washington last week. The Huskies fired their head coach, Lorenzo Romar, at the end of the season. Harris is looking for a program with “great coaches, great players to play with, a great atmosphere, a winning team.”
“And a place I can shine,” he said.
Bernardo Harris, Blake’s father, said he wants his son to go to a school where he feels supported. But it’s Blake’s decision to make.
“Wherever he feels comfortable to spend the next two, three, four years of college, I’ll support it,” the elder Harris said.
At 6-3, 190 pounds, Harris is one of the top recruits in the state and is ranked No. 99 in the country, according to ESPN.com. He averaged 25 points per game and 9.9 assists per game at Word of God (26-7) this season.
After being granted his release, Harris had an unofficial visit to N.C. State. The Wolfpack seemed to emerge as one of his favorites. But when Michael Porter Jr., the nation’s top recruit, signed to Missouri, he recruited Harris to join him.
Porter had also signed with Washington before being granted a release.
Porter tweeted last week: “Mizzou nation show my guy some love we need him at the ZOU.”
“We worked well together,” Harris said. “We played well over the summer, so we think we can do big things. He just wants me to come with him.”
Harris said he will likely make a decision during the regular signing period after April 12. He admires each of the teams recruiting him.
“Rutgers: I love the coach, atmosphere. Great conference,” Harris said. “Michigan State: Great coach, great players. They win championships, tournaments.
“Missouri is a new team coming up. Great conference.
“N.C. State is home, in the ACC,” he added. “Coach Keatts is great. It would be fun playing back home.”
Harris said he will visit each of the schools soon.
