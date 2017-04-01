New format, some new roles in NC State spring game

1:08 NC State's Keatts: We are going to try to go after the best recruits in the country Pause

1:02 Tar Heels meet their fans at Final Four practice

3:42 UNC's Williams, Pinson, and Jackson have fun at news conference

0:51 Berger calls HB2 replacement a compromise that's good for the state

2:56 NC State's Abu: 'We're starting a new chapter"

4:33 UNC's Justin Jackson speaks to media about the Tar Heels encore appearance at the Final Four

3:12 SBI to investigate Wake County Register of Deeds office

0:40 Marcia Morey: From district judge to legislator

3:24 Updated: More Dadgum Roy fun