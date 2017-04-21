UNC, NC State, Duke: The best by the numbers

Sometime around 1982 or 1983 a minor-league player in the Atlanta Braves chain marched into the spring training office of the athletic trainer and demanded that he wear jersey No. 44 for the Durham Bulls that summer.

The athletic trainer first laughed. Then he informed the youngster that approval to wear that number would have to come from Atlanta’s director of the minor leagues. That was one Hank Aaron, the reigning home run king whose No. 44 jersey number had been retired by the Braves, not to be worn by any player in the Atlanta system ever again.

There are many revered numbers in the history of sports, the 44 worn by Aaron certainly being one of those. Among others are Babe Ruth’s No. 3, Mickey Mantle’s No. 7, Pele’s No. 10, Michael Jordan’s No. 23, Jackie Robinson’s No. 42, Jerry Rice’s No. 80 and Wayne Gretzky’s No. 99.

The New York Yankees were considered among the first teams to begin placing numbers on the back of jerseys. Those early numbers corresponded with the team’s batting order, thus Ruth wore No. 3 and Lou Gehrig donned No. 4. Into the 1970s, professional soccer players around the world wore jersey numbers that corresponded with their positions.

In many, if not most, cases over the years, an athlete at every level from Little League to the big leagues and from sandlot to college simply wore the jersey number that was issued by the club. Thus, it was purely by coincidence that Lawrence Taylor made No. 56 famous at UNC and then with the New York Giants in the NFL.

Perhaps the most unusual number in sports history belonged to 3-foot-7 Eddie Gaedel, who played in one game in 1951 for the St. Louis Browns as part of a publicity stunt by club owner Bill Veeck. Gaedel wore number “1/8” in his one plate appearance. He walked.

Collegiate sports among the Research Triangle schools also had a couple of runs of rather odd jersey numbers. From 1958 through 1962, several ACC teams, including N.C. State, wore different home and away jersey numbers. We can only assume the numbers – for instance, the Wolfpack’s Lou Pucillo wore No. 20 at home and No. 21 on the road in 1959 – were an effort to help game officials in signaling fouls to the scorer’s table.

Officiating also played a part in Everett Case’s bizarre idea for jersey numbers that he brought to N.C. State from his high school coaching days in Indiana. From 1946 through 1957, Case’s Wolfpack players all wore non-traditional basketball numbers in the 70s and 80s.

“He said he wanted the high numbers because, at the end of the game, those officials in no way would want to blow the whistle, put the ball between their knees and try to hold up to the scorer number 87,” says Bucky Waters, who wore No. 75 during the 1956 and 1957 seasons. “If you’re an official in that situation, trying to (signal) 87 or 88 or 92, that’s four hands full.”

Waters wore home jersey No. 14 and road jersey No. 15 during his senior season of 1958 after the NCAA mandated that all numbers be 55 or lower with the exception of 0 and 6 through 9 which were also banned. Football at every level has long dictated a certain range of numbers for specific positions on the field.

There have been some unusual reasons for selecting specific jersey numbers in Triangle men’s basketball history. Legend has it that David Thompson switched from No. 30 to No. 44 during his sophomore year at N.C. State because that was his world-record standing vertical jump in inches. Turns out, Thompson chose the number in honor of his boyhood idol, Los Angeles Lakers great Jerry West.

Grant Hill’s favorite player growing up was the Lakers’ Magic Johnson, so Hill wanted to wear No. 32 when he arrived at Duke for the 1991 season. Unfortunately, Hill found that junior teammate Christian Laettner was wearing that number. Upon learning that Johnson wore No. 33 when he played at Michigan State, Hill opted for that number instead. Both Hill’s and Laettner’s numbers are retired at Duke.

J.J. Redick wore No. 25 in every sport he played while growing up in Roanoke, Va. Then, as a freshman in high school, he attended a football game at Duke and walked into Cameron Indoor Stadium. He saw that the jersey No. 25 worn by Art Heyman was retired.

When Redick returned to school, he changed his jersey number.

“My high school had 4 and 3 as options, and I knew an upperclassman was going to pick 3,” Redick says. “So, I chose 4.”

Redick’s jersey No. 4 is retired at Duke.

When the 6-9 Sam Perkins arrived at UNC for the 1981 season, the pickings through non-retired jersey numbers was slim. So, legend has it, Perkins selected No. 41 to match the sleeve length on his exceedingly long arms.

The incomparable Jordan actually began wearing No. 23 at Wilmington Laney High School. His favorite number was 45 because it was worn by his older brother, Larry. So, Jordan chose half of his brother’s number and rounded it up. He did end up wearing No. 45 for a short time with the Chicago Bulls.

Jordan’s No. 23 is retired at UNC and with the Bulls.