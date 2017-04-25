Rutgers to rename one of its basketball courts after Jim Valvano

Rutgers will rename one of its original basketball gyms after the late Jim Valvano, the former N.C. State basketball coach who played for the Scarlet Knights and was also an assistant at the school.
The basketball court at College Avenue Gym, called “The Barn,” on Rutger’s campus will be dedicated to Valvano on Saturday.
The recognition was announced in December 2015 when Rutgers Athletics and The V Foundation honored the 1966-67 men’s basketball team.
Valvano was a co-captain on that team, and helped lead Rutgers to a 22-7 record that season and a third place finish in the NIT. Valvano played at the gym for Rutgers from 1964-1967. He also began his coaching career at the school as an assistant from 1967-1969.
“We are incredibly proud to place Jimmy V’s name upon the historic court on which he competed and began his coaching career,” Rutgers athletic director Pat Hobbs said in a news release. “Jim inspired millions with his approach to life and how he dealt with adversity. It’s only fitting that the place where he began his college basketball career honor him in this way.”
Valvano, who coached at N.C. State from 1980-1990 and led the Wolfpack to an NCAA title in 1983, died in 1993. He was 47.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
