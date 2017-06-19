Can NC State win its football recruiting battle with South Carolina?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:43 Five questions with NC State's Nyheim Hines Pause 5:43 Five questions with NC State's Nyheim Hines 1:25 Gold medalist Ryan Held discusses emotional Olympics 0:59 Wolfpack's Carlos Rodon returns to NC 3:07 Carlos Rodon reflects on his time at NC State 0:51 Debo leading the Pack 0:31 Russell Wilson to 'three-peat,' as host of Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2017 0:22 The special handshakes of NC State's 4x100 track team 0:20 NC State's 4x100 team destroys the competition in the ACC finals 0:30 Watch Brett Kinneman's 3-run homer Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email VIDEO: NC State head football coach Dave Doeren talks about spring practice and what to look to in the fall before the NC State Coaches Caravan at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh Thursday, April 27, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsoberver.com

