Defense? NC State’s Dennis Smith says he’s looking forward to learning how to play it in NBA

Former N.C. State guard Dennis Smith Jr., who was drafted No. 9 overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA draft Thursday, said he’s looking forward to learning how to play defense.
At Smith’s introductory news conference with the Mavericks in Dallas on Friday, he was asked a question about his defense. He said, “I want to learn exactly how to play defense. That’s not something that we were really pressed about last year.”
“We were more offensive-oriented with our team, so we really didn’t really learn too much about defense,” Smith said.
For many who watched the team last season, that comes as no surprise. The Wolfpack were ranked No. 229 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency/points allowed per 100 possessions last year, according to kenpom.com, an advanced analytic site for college basketball.
The Wolfpack finished the season 15-17 and failed to make the NCAA tournament for the second straight year.
Former N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried was fired in February. Kevin Keatts, whose teams have been known for full-court pressure, was hired to replace him in March.
“Without a doubt, Coach Gottfried is more of an offensive coach,” former assistant coach Orlando Early said. “He has a great offensive system that was pretty successful while we were here. And I think that is what Dennis meant.”
Efforts to reach Gottfried Friday were unsuccessful.
Smith said the biggest misconception about him at N.C. State was that he didn’t always play hard. He also came to the defense of his former coach.
“That was put out a lot,” he said. “We had a lot of things going on with our team. We had a rough year. We lost a lot of games. Even Coach Gottfried wasn’t accustomed to that. He’s done a great job at N.C. State. Made it to the Big Dance, I think five of the last seven years.
“So that was a big misconception that I didn’t play hard. And I believe that nobody at N.C. State believes that. Fans or players and the staff.”
He assured the Mavericks that he would play as hard as he could.
Smith, 19, is the first Wolfpack player picked in the top 10 since Tom Gugliotta, who was drafted No. 6 overall by the Washington Bullets in 1992.
“I’m excited for him,” Early said. “I think he’s going into a pretty good situation for him. A great coach in the league that he’ll learn a lot from. He’s playing with a Hall of Famer in Dirk Nowitzki. It’s definitely going to be a great opportunity for him.”
Gottfried, who attended the NBA draft, tweeted a picture of him and Smith hugging after his name was called, with the caption: “So happy for @Dennis4Smith and his family @NBADraft.”
So happy for @Dennis4Smith and his family @NBADraft pic.twitter.com/1RfWyOORFN— Mark Gottfried (@Mark_Gottfried) June 23, 2017
Smith said it had always been a dream to be drafted.
“When it finally comes to fruition, it’s like, you can’t believe it’s happening, but it really is,” Smith said. “It’s crazy.”
The 6-3 Smith recorded a school-record two triple-doubles while at N.C. State. He averaged 18.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. He was named the ACC freshman of the year.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he felt the Mavericks got the steal of the draft. He said the team was so impressed with Smith that they tried to move up in the draft to get him. Fortunately for the Mavericks, Smith was there when they were on the clock at No. 9.
“Beyond the obvious, his skill set and athleticism on the court, we were most impressed by his communication and cognitive abilities,” Cuban said in an email. “He didn’t hesitate to discuss who he is as a person, his strengths and weaknesses, on and off of the court. He was very self-aware for someone of any age, let alone a college freshman.”
Smith made headlines earlier this month after he tied a NBA record for the highest vertical jump ever, which was set by Darrell Griffith and Hall-of-Fame center Wilt Chamberlain.
Smith jumped 48 inches during a pre-draft workout with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
List of N.C. State Wolfpack first-round draft picks
2017: Dennis Smith Jr. (9, Dallas)
2014: T.J. Warren (14, Phoenix)
2008: J.J. Hickson (19, Cleveland)
2006: Cedric Simmons (15, New Orleans)
2005: Julius Hodge (20, Denver)
1996: Todd Fuller (11, Golden State)
1992: Tom Gugliotta (6, Washington)
1986: Chris Washburn (3, Golden State)
1983: Thurl Bailey (7, Utah)
1980: Hawkeye Whitney (16, Sacramento)
1977: Kenny Carr (6, L.A. Lakers)
1975: David Thompson (1, Atlanta)
1974: Tommy Burleson (3, Seattle)
1959: John Ritcher (6, Boston)
1956: Ronnie Shavlik (4, New York)
1951: Sam Ranzino (8, Rochester)
