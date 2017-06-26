Sam Hunt, signed a financial aid agreement with N.C. State.
NC State makes it official, signs NC A&T basketball transfer Sam Hunt

By Jonathan M. Alexander

N.C. State has officially signed Sam Hunt, a graduate transfer from N.C. A&T, to a financial aid agreement, the school announced Monday.

Hunt, a 6-2, 175-pound guard, will be eligible immediately for the 2017-18 season. He is expected to bolster the guard-heavy backcourt new N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts is known for implementing.

Hunt had said that it had always been a dream of his to play in the ACC.

Hunt joins top 100 recruit Lavar Batts Jr. and Baylor graduate transfer guard Al Freeman as players signed for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

Hunt, a Greensboro native, has led the Aggies in scoring the past two seasons. The lefty guard averaged 15.4 points per game as a sophomore in 2015-16 and 12.7 as a junior last season. He had a game-high 20 points in the Aggies’ 68-63 upset win over N.C. Central on March 2.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

“Sam is a great young man and will bring much needed depth to our backcourt,” Keatts said in a news release. “I want guys who are excited about being a part of our program and Sam really wants to be here.

“Sam is a combo guard that can space the floor with his ability to shoot the basketball. He is a good fit for the system and will bring a wealth of experience to our roster.”

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

